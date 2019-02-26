Supermarket’s tobacco retail licence revoked

The outlets that had their retail licences either revoked or suspended after selling cigarettes to underage people.

A supermarket has had its tobacco retail licence revoked by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for selling cigarettes to a student in school uniform.

The Excellence Supermarket at 131 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh was caught by HSA's ground surveillance and enforcement officers and will no longer be able to sell tobacco products.

Retailers caught selling tobacco products to anyone under the minimum legal age of 19 years old can be fined up to $5,000 for the first offence and $10,000 for the second or subsequent offence.

The tobacco retail licence will be suspended for six months for the first offence and revoked for the second offence.

HSA said: "However, if any outlet is found selling tobacco products to underage persons in school uniform or those below 12 years of age, the tobacco retail licence will be revoked, even at the first offence."

Another retailer who had its tobacco retail licence revoked was Fair Inn Food Place at 806 Woodlands Street 81, a repeat offender. It was caught selling cigarettes to an underage person for the second time, after committing the same offence in January 2016.

Four other outlets had their retail licences suspended after selling cigarettes to underage people.

They are China Minimart at 417 Yishun Avenue 1, Leeds Mart at 509 Serangoon North Avenue 4, Shell Select at 3535 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, and Good Price Centre at 21 Hougang Street 51.