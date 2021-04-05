Support local photographers, visual artists with iCarePhoto project

You can buy works including Sunrise With The Bird ($200) by Jayaprakash Bojan and Style by Lee Hin Mun ($150, above).

You can buy works including Sunrise With The Bird ($200, above) by Jayaprakash Bojan and Style by Lee Hin Mun ($150).

When the Covid-19 pandemic halted physical events, the Photographic Society of Singapore (PSS) made sure support for local photographers and visual artists continued.

It launched the iCarePhoto Sale Project in February with the intention of it being the online version of Selegie Artlane, a marketplace created by the organisation in September 2019 for photographers as well as artists of other visual art media to exhibit and sell their works to members of the public.

Under the project, photographers are invited to submit their works for curation by the PSS panel, the works will then be displayed and sold on the iCarePhoto Online Sale Gallery under the PSS website (www.pss1950.org).

The photos are affordably priced between $100 and $400 to attract a wider section of the community, including those who would like to decorate their homes, shops, cafes, restaurants and offices with quality photographic works.

Forty per cent of the sales will go to local charity SPD, which helps people with disabilities to maximise their potential and integrate into mainstream society.

According to PSS, photographs in the online sale gallery, which consists of works from genres such as landscape, wildlife, nature and creative works, will be refreshed over three monthly periods as more photographers are invited to participate.

Currently, 104 works from 17 local photographers are featured in the gallery, including photos from Jayaprakash Bojan, who was National Geographic's Nature Photographer of the Year in 2017, and Lee Hin Mun, an avid photographic artist with over 50 years of experience, plus other award-winning artists.

A PSS spokesman said: "Through this initiative, we aim to make meaningful contributions towards promoting cultural richness as well as nurturing photography and the arts in Singapore while giving back to the community through charity fund-raising."