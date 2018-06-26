Supreme Court to lodge police report over impersonation scams

The Supreme Court will lodge a police report against scammers impersonating court officers in phone calls, after feedback from the public since last Friday.

A spokesman told The Straits Times yesterday that it is investigating the impersonation scam, after the public alerted it to the suspicious phone calls.

"We take such incidents seriously and have clarified with the public that the calls were scams. We will be making a police report," the spokesman said.

A user on discussion website Reddit said last Saturday that he had received a call from the "Singapore High Court" with a voice-recorded message in English and Mandarin asking the caller to press nine. Thereafter, a person claiming to be a court officer asked him for his details, such as identity card number.

This is not the first time the Supreme Court has been a target of such scams. In July last year, it received feedback on a similar phone scam and put out an advisory to warn the public.It said court officers would not make such calls as requests for court attendance are done only via post or e-mail.

The public can call the police on 1800-255-0000 if they have information related to the scams. - NG HUI WEN