Suspected drug offender who caused four-vehicle crash arrested

A police spokesman said three male drivers and a 31-year-old female passenger were taken to Changi General Hospital. A two-year-old girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. All five were conscious.

A police spokesman said three male drivers and a 31-year-old female passenger were taken to Changi General Hospital. A two-year-old girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. All five were conscious.

A suspected drug offender was arrested for driving dangerously after causing an accident that landed four adults and a toddler in hospital.

The 34-year-old man had allegedly driven dangerously along Bedok North Road around 8.55pm on Tuesday.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral online, shows a red car coming up behind a lorry before crashing into its right side.

As the car mounts a curb and appears to stop on a grass patch, the lorry swerves through a barrier into oncoming traffic, where it is believed to have then collided with a white car and another red car.

A police spokesman said three male drivers, aged 31, 55 and 59, and a 31-year-old female passenger, were taken to Changi General Hospital.

A two-year-old girl was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

All five were conscious.

The New Paper understands two of the adults had serious injuries while the toddler had minor injuries.

Another person involved in the accident declined to be taken to hospital.

Pictures of the aftermath at the scene show the crushed front of the lorry next to a damaged red car with debris strewn across the road.

Several passers-by appear to be attending to a person lying down in the back of the lorry.

A white car, which mounted the central divider, is also seen with its right side missing a door and its rear smashed in.

The suspected drug offender was arrested at the scene, and police investigations are ongoing.