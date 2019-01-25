NEA lifts Tung Lok food ban after 62 days

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has lifted a 62-day suspension on Tung Lok Millennium at 1 Expo Drive, imposed after a food poisoning incident that affected 190 consumers.

NEA said in a statement yesterday that it is satisfied that the measures required to rectify the lapses detected at the restaurant have been implemented, and operations can be resumed.

This comes after a joint investigations by the Ministry of Health (MOH), NEA and the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority (AVA) into the food poisoning incident that happened between Nov 19 and 21 last year.

To protect consumers from public health risks, NEA suspended Tung Lok's operating licence from Nov 23 to Jan 24.

Several hygiene lapses and poor kitchen habits were identified, including not providing soap for hand-washing and the improper use of an ice dispensing utensil for ready-to-eat ice.

A swab taken from the bento packing table also tested positive for bacillus cereus, a bacteria that can cause food poisoning, said the agency.

During the suspension period, the operator had complied with measures including disposing of all ready-to-eat food, thawed food and perishable food items, and cleaning and sanitising the premises, including equipment, utensils, work surfaces and toilets.

Tung Lok had also submitted plans to ensure that good hygiene standards are observed during their food preparation.

These include providing soap for handwashing, proper use of the ice dispensing utensil for ready-to-eat ice, and ensuring that its staff practise good food and personal hygiene at all times.

NEA added that all food handlers on the premises have since re-attended and passed the Basic Food Hygiene training course.

A new Food Hygiene Officer on the implicated premises, who has undergone and passed the WSQ Conduct Food and Beverage Hygiene Audit course, has also been appointed.

The establishment will remain under surveillance to ensure that it adheres to plans that have been submitted.

The New Paper understands that there are no updates on the status of other recent cases, including the suspension imposed on Mandarin Orchard Hotel and FoodTalks Caterer and Manufacturer.