SUSS to offer Bachelor of Public Safety and Security course

Dr Razwana Begum, head of the new Bachelor of Public Safety and Security programme at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Concerns about disease, data protection, environmental crises and other safety matters have led to the birth of a new university programme.

The first of its kind in Singapore, the Bachelor of Public Safety and Security is now open for application at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

It aims to equip students intending to join the safety and security industry with practical and theoretical knowledge.

The four-year direct honours programme at the School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences is helmed by Dr Razwana Begum, 46, who draws on her background in law and criminology.

Backed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the full-time programme takes from disciplines like psychology, management, law and politics, Dr Razwana said.

Students will have to complete 200 credit units (CUs) over four years.

In the first year, they will complete common curriculum courses focused on concepts and communication skills, before delving into specialised modules of their choice.

Eventually, students will choose one of three specialisations: criminology, crisis management and psycho-social intervention.

Dr Razwana, who worked as a probation officer for 19 years, said: "Public safety is not just the responsibility of one agency, it is important to expose students to many disciplines.

"Students will be able to understand the most important aspects of security from a local and global perspective."

OPPORTUNITIES

The programme offers opportunities to go overseas - to study the global security landscape in South-east Asia and Australia, among other places.

Dr Razwana said it will interest students keen on working in policy-making in public and private sectors, including designing and safeguarding public spaces and infrastructure.

The admission requirements are at least three passes in H2 subjects for A-Level students; a local polytechnic diploma; or an equivalent.

Eligible officers from the Home Team departments - Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Civil Defence Force, Singapore Police Force and Singapore Prison Service - will be sponsored for the programme, with up to 20 CUs granted in recognition of their work experience.

These officers can reduce up to two semesters of courses.

The programme begins in July and applications close on Mar 19. Interested students can register for an information session on Mar 14 via suss.edu.sg/oh