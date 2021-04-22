Systems engineer is sole community case

The sole community case of Covid-19 reported yesterday was a 39-year-old systems engineer at healthcare provider Parkway Pantai.

He had been working from home and has not returned to the workplace. His case is currently unlinked and he is asymptomatic, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), which released this update before the 11 new cases involving workers living in Westlite Woodlands dormitory were announced.

The permanent resident was in India from July 9 last year to Jan 24. On his return to Singapore, he served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until Feb 7. He tested negative for Covid-19 at the time.

However, he tested positive on Monday when he took a pre-departure test prior to a trip, and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

"His Ct value was very high, which is indicative of a low viral load, and his serology test result has come back positive," said MOH.

"He could be shedding minute fragments of the virus RNA from a past infection which are no longer transmissible and infective to others, but given that we are not able to definitively conclude when he had been infected, we will take all the necessary public health actions as a precautionary measure," it added.

There were 14 other cases confirmed yesterday - all imported - taking Singapore's total to 60,880.

Among them were two permanent residents returning from India. The rest were two dependant's pass holders, one student's pass holder, seven work pass holders, one work permit holder and one short-term visit pass holder.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases two weeks ago to nine in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from one case to five over the same period. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

15 New cases

30 Deaths

1 New case in community

36 Discharged yesterday

14 Imported cases

70 In hospital

60880 Total cases

60561 Total recovered