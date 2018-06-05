Taiwanese man who helped cheat people of nearly $1 million jailed

A Taiwanese man, enticed by a monthly salary of $2,700, came to work in Singapore in a police-impersonation scam that cheated seven people of nearly $1 million.

Huang Ying-Chun, 53, (right) was engaged by an international crime syndicate as a runner to collect and hand over "documents" that were actually bundles of cash.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to 6½ years' jail for dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct.

District Judge Ng Peng Hong, in sentencing, said he had to "send a strong signal" to foreigners that Singapore "is not a place you can commit offences and get away with it lightly".

The victims were aged between 50 and 82. They include Mr Tan Kok Phuang, who lost $650,000.

Mr Tan, 82, was conned into giving his bank account details to members of the syndicate.

It is not stated in court documents how exactly Mr Tan was duped, but a victim of the syndicate said she was told by scammers, who impersonated police officers, that she was being probed for money laundering.

In all the cases Huang was involved in, the victims' money was transferred to unrelated third parties, who were instructed by syndicate operatives pretending to be the police to withdraw the cash and hand it to Huang and a co-accused, Chen Peng-Yu, 34.

Huang, recruited by a man known only as Ah Fei, arrived in Singapore with Chen on June 21 last year. The next day, he realised the so-called documents he was to deliver were bundles of cash, totalling $50,000.

Despite having reason to suspect he was involved in a crime, he continued to work as a runner, the court heard. He was arrested last July and is among six people, mostly suspected runners, who have been caught.

Huang is the first among them to be dealt with in court. Of the $957,000 the syndicate collected, only $1,050 has been recovered.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Ti-Ting said, in 2016, there were reportedly 487 such scams, with victims cheated of $23 million in total.

In mitigation, Huang said in Mandarin he has two elderly parents, and his mother has depression.

"I am remorseful, please give me one last chance to turn over a new leaf," he added.