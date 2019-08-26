Take a long walk to raise money for charity

The last edition of the walk in 2017 (below) had over 1,400 participants.

A group of fitness enthusiasts who call themselves GengCariPasal will be taking part in this year's walk.

What distance will you go to raise funds for charity?

Mr Chua Chee Beng plans to take part in the 50km walk for Raleigh Singapore's Let's Take A Walk (LTAW) - even if it means he needs two walking sticks.

An operations manager at a fitness company and freelance sports coach, Mr Chua has slight difficulty walking after an abseiling accident in 2017, where he fell from a height of 7m, leaving him with a fractured heel bone and a damaged spinal cord. He was hospitalised for two months.

Mr Chua, 50, credited the Raleigh society for supporting him during his recovery period.

He told The New Paper: "Now I want to support it by taking part in this year's event."

Held biennially, LTAW 2019 hopes to raise $150,000 for Raleigh and its beneficiary, Rare Disorders Society Singapore.

In 2017, the non-profit endurance walking event raised over $114,000 for charity. Raleigh Singapore is a registered society of volunteers dedicated to developing the youth of Singapore through adventure-based service learning activities.

The event will take place from Nov 1 to 3. Participants can choose from these categories: 20km JalanWalk on Saturday or Sunday (Nov 2 or 3), 50km PowerWalk (Nov 2) and 100km XtremeWalk (Nov 2 and 3).

The 150km UltimateWalk takes place from Nov 1 to 3 and is by invitation only.

Said Mr Chua: "I should be able to finish the 20km walk with a walking stick. But I am not sure if I will be able to finish the 50km and I want to challenge myself to do it.

"Beyond raising funds, this is a really good opportunity to push myself."

Mr Chua needs a walking stick for longer distances, and he tries to train by walking at least 3km every alternate day to prepare for the event.

Mr Toh Poh Joo has taken part in three editions of LTAW.

He said: "Doing the walk made me appreciate Singapore's many park connectors, I felt like I was touring my own country."

The 44-year-old, who works in asset management, has also participated in two desert races and four Arctic races.

He said: "There will be some people who struggle during the walk. But we see camaraderie - strangers forming friendships - and it is heart-warming."

Mr Toh said beginners should try out the shorter 20km walk.

He said: "There is a lot of fear about the 50km and 100km walks. But they are doable and I would encourage people to do something out of their comfort zone."

Registration for LTAW - via www.letstakeawalk.sg - closes on Aug 31.