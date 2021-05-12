Tales of WWII POWs at Changi

After a revamp, the Changi Chapel and Museum will reopen to the public next Wednesday.

The museum recalls the suffering of prisoners of war (POWs) during World War II through murals and artefacts, including watches, mess tins, diaries and a Morse code-transmitting device disguised as a matchbox (photo). The objects, including a samurai sword given by one Japanese officer to a POW as a token, also tell of the relationships between the Japanese and their prisoners.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES