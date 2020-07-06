Tamil Murasu celebrates 85th anniversary with its readers in mind

Singapore's only Tamil language daily newspaper, Tamil Murasu, is celebrating 85 years of serving the Tamil-speaking population here.

With a fast-growing online readership and new online products, the publication is marking the milestone with its readers in mind, running two separate giveaways as a token of appreciation for their continued support over the years.

Firstly, readers can participate in a contest that closes on July 31 by answering a simple question at tamilmurasu.com.sg/tm85 to stand a chance to win prizes such as news tablets and free subscriptions to Tamil Murasu's e-paper. All participants will receive free one-week access to the e-paper.

Secondly, readers who subscribe to Tamil Murasu by July 31 will be eligible to take part in a lucky draw featuring prizes worth more than $3,500, including a Samsung Galaxy S10, a Galaxy Watch Active2, and a Philips Coffee Maker.

This promotion applies to the following subscription packages: Tamil Murasu and The Straits Times News Tablet Bundle Package, All-Digital + Print Package, Print Package, and All-Digital Package.

Both new and existing subscribers qualify for this lucky draw. More information can be found at the website tmsub.sg/tm85

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tamil Murasu for playing an "important role as the voice of the Tamil-speaking community in Singapore, and as a means for the community to stay abreast of current affairs".

In a message he wrote for its 85th anniversary, he commended its efforts in "developing new platforms to reach readers and new ways to engage them".

"I am confident that Tamil Murasu will stay loyal to its readers and faithful to the facts, navigate the fierce winds of change in the media industry and continue to serve the community well," he wrote.

Mr Jawharilal Rajendran, editor of Tamil Murasu, said: "Tamil Murasu has grown to become a staple of the community. It has transformed itself from print to digital and continues to deliver a wide range of content."