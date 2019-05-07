Tampines Secondary students caught fighting in toilet were 'sparring for fun': School

Two videos of boys from Tampines Secondary School sparring in what appears to be a school toilet have gone viral.

The first video, 48-seconds long, surfaced on Twitter on Saturday and shows a shirtless boy and another boy wearing a red shirt with the words "Team Sirius" – one of the four houses of the school – in what seems to be a friendly match.

At least nine other boys are watching the fight. At one point, the boy in the red T-shirt causes his opponent to fall after hitting him. The shirtless boy continues throwing punches.

He stops after the spectators tell him to. The boys then hug it out.

Uploaded by Twitter user kennycolden, the video has since garnered more than 5,900 retweets and 3,600 likes as of 9pm last night.

A spokesman for the school told The New Paper it is aware of the video. It said the incident occurred after school on Friday last week.

The school investigated and found there was no animosity and it was a sparring session arranged for fun. The students were not injured.

It added: "Nonetheless, we view this incident seriously and have counselled the students, who have expressed remorse for their actions.

"We are also working closely with the parents of these students to ensure that all students involved learn from the incident and take responsibility for their actions."

In another video, the boy in the red T-shirt fights a boy in yellow. After being hit in the face, the boy in yellow storms into a toilet cubicle.

The video ends with the boy in red asking if the video captured his face being hit as well.