Tan Cheng Bock leads party on first walkabout

The leader of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), Dr Tan Cheng Bock, visited Ghim Moh and Tiong Bahru markets as part of its first walkabout yesterday morning.

About 300 members of Singapore's newest political party and volunteers also concurrently fanned out across the island, visiting all 29 constituencies.

Dressed in red polo T-shirts with the party's palm tree logo, they reached out to the breakfast crowd with balloons and pamphlets, shaking hands and taking photos with residents.

Ms Indranee Rajah, MP for Tanjong Pagar GRC, had a brief chat with Dr Tan when they ran into each other at Tiong Bahru Food Centre.

"It's nice to see people come by occasionally, so I took the chance to say 'hi' to Cheng Bock," she told the media.

Judging by yesterday's walkabout, Dr Tan observed that people were still not fully aware of the new party.

For example, he said, they would not have known what the pamphlets were about without looking at the side with an image of his face printed on it.

PSP central executive committee member Michelle Lee said: "We had this walkabout to get them to get used to the logo and get to know the party being led by Dr Tan."

Mr Ooi Choo Eong, 60, said it was "encouraging" that the new party paid a visit.

The project coordinator in the petrochemical industry said he has heard about Dr Tan and PSP in the media, adding: "It's good to show (their) presence, but they will have to walk (the ground) more."

It was also revealed yesterday that the PSP's policy team consists of over 30 members and is headed by assistant treasurer Hazel Poa.

When asked if any progress had been made since the agreement by seven parties in July last year for him to lead a coalition, Dr Tan said he had accepted it back then as he thought "getting together is a good thing".

COALITION

He said: "I didn't say I will accept the form (of collaboration). I was not saying that whatever they proposed is the right one."

However, he said he would still not rule out a coalition, but the opposition parties need to first maintain a relationship of understanding, and party leaders need to convince their own members to get on board with any decision made.