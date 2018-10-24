Tan Tock Seng Hospital employees walk towards better health

Some of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital employees who signed up for this year's Big Walk, including Mr Laley Senawi (centre) and Ms Melieve Yanson (second from right).

Some 190 employees from Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) are looking forward to The New Paper Big Walk on Nov 18.

The hospital's human resources wellness department, which is responsible for the staff's physical and social well-being, called for registration for the Big Walk as it can reach more employees and senior staff members who do not enjoy running.

Mr Dominic Tung, assistant director of HR wellness, said: "At TTSH, we believe in work-life balance and encourage staff to engage in activities and programmes organised by the hospital which cater to their personal and physical well-being.

"The Big Walk is one such activity that allows colleagues to have fun while staying fit at the same time."

Mr Laley Senawi, a nurse clinician, will be walking with his wife and daughter, who are participating for the first time.

Mr Laley, 55, who took part in last year's Big Walk, said it will be a chance for the family to enjoy the sights of Singapore while walking on the road.

"I just want to make sure they enjoy the walk," he said.

The avid runner, who starting running more frequently three years ago to lose weight, has since lost 6kg.

ROLE MODEL

He told TNP with a laugh: "At my age, I don't have any chronic diseases, I am sort of a role model for my colleagues."

Senior medical technologist Melieve Yanson, who also participated last year, said that working in a hospital has made her more health-conscious.

Ms Yanson, 50, sets a goal of walking 10,000 steps daily.

The Big Walk's 5km route that starts from the Singapore Sports Hub is manageable for her.

She has an eight-minute walk to and from her workplace and home every day.

Ms Yanson, who hits the gym thrice a week and runs at least two half-marathons yearly, said: "Because of my job in healthcare, I need to be fit and healthy myself before I can care for others."