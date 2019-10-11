Tanglin actress gets driving ban, $1,750 fine for drink driving

Rosalind Pho Li Ann was caught with 47mcg of alcohol in 100ml of her breath.

She drank two glasses of white wine at a bistro in Dempsey Road before driving home.

Along the way, actress Rosalind Pho Li Ann, who starred in the long-running Mediacorp drama Tanglin, was stopped at a police roadblock along Holland Road towards Ulu Pandan Road last Wednesday.

She was caught with 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of her breath, over the limit of 35mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Pleading guilty to drink driving yesterday, Pho, a Singapore permanent resident from the Netherlands, was fined $1,750. She was also disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles for 15 months.

The court heard Pho, 36, met some friends at The Wine Company in Dempsey Road at about 10pm on Oct 1.

Between 10.15pm and 11.30pm, she drank two glasses of wine and left the restaurant after midnight.

Stopped for checks at about 12.50am, Pho was arrested after failing a breathalyser test. She had reeked of alcohol.

She later took a second test and was found to have exceeded the legal alcohol limit.

Appearing in court without a lawyer, Pho asked District Judge Lorraine Ho for a shorter disqualification as she had to drive her mother, who is having eye surgery, around.

There is a minimum disqualification period of 12 months for drink-driving offences.

First-time offenders can be jailed for up to six months or fined between $1,000 and $5,000. Repeat offenders can be jailed for up to a year and fined between $3,000 and $10,000.

Pho, who also goes by Roz Pho, got a role in local movie Street Angels when she was 16. She also acted in the Channel 5 teen series Light Years, and more recently, in HBO Asia's original comedy series, Sent.

Best known for her role as Vanessa in Tanglin, Pho got hitched to her Japanese boyfriend of 16 years, Mr Yohei Ueno, in August last year.

He was seen walking out of court with her yesterday.