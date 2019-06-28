Tap tech, redesign work to let nurses focus on core roles: Halimah

An "international superhero congress" - that is what President Halimah Yacob nicknamed the International Council of Nurses' biennial congress which opened at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands yesterday.

The "heroes" are the more than 5,000 nurses and nursing professionals from around the world who are in Singapore for the event.

Madam Halimah said nurses are the backbone of healthcare systems who play an important role in transforming healthcare.

In Singapore, nurses have been critical in shifting the healthcare system to one that is more focused on health promotion and providing healthcare in community settings, she said.

They must be supported when they rise to challenges, and there needs to be a commitment to nurture the nursing workforce, added Madam Halimah, who observed that nurses in many institutions still find much of their time consumed by administrative tasks.

More can be done, she said, urging healthcare and nursing leaders to encourage a "more pervasive use of technology" and to redesign work so that nurses can focus their time and skills on their core nursing roles.

The five-day conference will feature talks and presentations from healthcare policymakers and practitioners.

Associate Professor Lim Swee Hia, president of the Singapore Nurses Association, said the event is a rare opportunity for Singapore's nurses to rub shoulders and learn from their international counterparts.

In her speech, Madam Halimah also lauded the nurses for having the passion, resilience and stamina.

She said: "Save one life, and you're a hero. Save a hundred lives and you must be a nurse. It is an honour to be among so many heroes this evening."