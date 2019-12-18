Target Media wins display screen tender

The panels will be built by June next year.

A tender to install, operate and manage 6,000 digital display screens in lifts and lobbies in Housing Board blocks has been won by Target Media Culcreative (TMCC), the company announced yesterday.

The panels will be built by June next year and allow more residents to receive information and news from the screens, in line with the Republic's Smart Nation drive to leverage digital technologies.

The project will be fully funded by TMCC - a joint venture between Singapore Press Holdings and lift advertising company Focus Media - which beat out three vendors to win the tender.

Most of the panels will be installed at lift lobbies on the ground level, with others inside residential lifts. The content on the screens will range from local notices on activities in the estate to nationwide updates on emergencies and public health advisories.

In its call for tender in October, the HDB said commercial advertisements could also be displayed, but these will be capped at 30 per cent of the total screen time.

There are currently about 8,700 such panels installed at common areas in HDB blocks.

TMCC operates 8,000 screens across seven of the 16 town councils.

International brands such as McDonald's, Mitsubishi and Redoxon, as well as government agencies such as the Ministry of Communications and Information and the Ministry of Manpower have broadcast content on these screens, TMCC said. - CHOO YUN TING