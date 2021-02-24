Taxi and private-hire car drivers offered chance to get first dose

More than 50,000 active taxi and private-hire car drivers will be offered the chance to get their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the week, as the effort to vaccinate front-line land transport workers kicks into higher gear.

About 300 drivers got their first jabs at the vaccination centre in the former Hong Kah Secondary School yesterday, the first day of the vaccination exercise for the point-to-point sector.

Eligible cabbies and private-hire drivers will progressively receive text messages with a unique link for them to book their vaccination appointments online.

They can book appointments at a time convenient for them and get their jabs at any of the 14 vaccination centres, 20 polyclinics, or 22 Public Health Preparedness Clinics currently operating as vaccination sites across the island.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor strongly encouraged drivers who are offered the vaccine to take it up.

She also gave an update on the overall effort to vaccinate more than 80,000 land transport workers, including cabbies and private-hire drivers.

As at Feb 14, more than 14,000 workers had received their first jabs, and more than 10,000 had received their second doses.

While Dr Khor noted that some point-to-point drivers had concerns about potential side effects, those who got their jabs yesterday were appreciative that they were given priority for the vaccine.

"Vaccination is another means to protect themselves, their families and their community.

"It will give them greater peace of mind, as well as give greater assurance to their commuters," she said.

"If they wait, then whether they will be able to get (another) appointment really depends on the take-up rate, as well as the supply of vaccines that comes through."

ComfortDelGro taxi driver Tan Eng Chuan, 54, said yesterday he decided to get vaccinated as he felt a responsibility to the public to do so.

MIND AT EASE

While he felt some numbness after his jab, he was back behind the wheel in no time.

With an eight-year-old child at home, Mr Tan said the vaccine and regular cleaning of his cab help put his mind at ease.

Both Grab and Gojek said their drivers are covered for any potential loss in income should they fall ill or become hospitalised due to any side effects.

Grab Singapore's managing director Yee Wee Tang said: "Getting vaccinated is important as it not only protects them, but also their loved ones. It is also an important step in helping Singapore move into recovery mode."