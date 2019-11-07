Taxi, car crash into AIA Tower after a collision

The taxi collided with a silver Toyota Altis, causing the vehicles to crash into AIA Tower and the Toyota to flip onto its right side.

A 62-year-old male cabby was taken to hospital yesterday morning after his taxi collided with a silver Toyota Altis, leading to dramatic scenes along Robinson Road in Raffles Place.

The collision, which occurred outside AIA Tower, caused the vehicles to crash into the building and the silver Toyota to flip onto its right side.

Two men had to climb out of the car's front passenger door, with the help of passers-by.

Police were alerted at 10.05am and the ComfortDelGro taxi driver was conscious when taken to Singapore General Hospital. The New Paper understands that he suffered minor injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said one other person was assessed by paramedics but declined to be taken to hospital. It is not clear if this was the driver of the silver car or his passenger, identified by Lianhe Wanbao as Mr Chen Wen De.

Mr Chen, 42, told the Chinese-language evening daily that he had hitched a ride from his friend to attend some classes.

He said the taxi suddenly collided into the car from behind and the impact caused it to be pushed forward by about 5m before it struck the kerb, flipped, and became lodged in front of AIA Tower.

Mr Chen, who was in the front passenger seat, told Wanbao: "I was trapped by my seat belt and could not climb out. Both of us escaped after passers-by came forward to help."

Photos circulating on social media showed the blue taxi with its airbags deployed and some tiles outside AIA Tower dislodged due to the crash.

Police investigations are ongoing.