Taxi driver jailed after passenger paralysed from crash

In the brief time that taxi driver Gwee Sin Bin, 73, looked away, the car crashed into the centre divider and his passenger was left permanently paralysed.

Yesterday, he was jailed two weeks and was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

He was convicted of one count of causing grievous hurt to a person by a rash or negligent act as to endanger human life or the safety of others.

Gwee had picked up his passenger, Madam Sng Kwee Cheng, 71, on May 5 last year at about 9pm.

He was travelling along Hougang Avenue 8 when he lost control of the taxi which veered towards the right.

It mounted a kerb, hit the centre divider, a sign and two sections of the green railings.

Madam Sng was sitting in the rear left seat and was not wearing a seat belt.

She suffered horrific injuries and was completely paralysed in her upper and lower limbs.

Gwee, who suffered a rib fracture, had looked down for a moment while thinking of a short route to the victim's location in Ang Mo Kio.

Madam Sng will require lifelong medical attention including a ventilator and a full-time caregiver.

The court heard her medical expenses could be at least $100,000 per year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Genevieve Pang said Gwee had a pattern of careless driving as seen from his record, which includes beating red lights twice.

Gwee, who was unrepresented in court, said in his mitigation that he has high blood pressure, and added he has to take care of his grandchildren.

Gwee could have been jailed up to two years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.