Taxi driver who took more than 200 upskirt pictures in a day jailed

Feeling stressed over his financial woes, a taxi driver in one day snapped more than 200 upskirt pictures of at least 15 women - including one of his passengers.

Samuel Ng Key Chai, 50, was jailed for 18 weeks yesterday after pleading guilty to six counts of insulting a woman's modesty.

Nine other charges for similar offences were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Houston Johannus said that between 10.37am and 11.43am on March 3 last year, Ng used his mobile phone to snap more than 100 upskirt pictures of five unsuspecting women at a departmental store.

About two hours later, he was driving his taxi when he picked up a woman passenger. After she sat in the rear passenger seat, he placed his mobile phone on the dashboard with the camera facing her.

By pressing his phone's volume button, Ng snapped 18 pictures of the woman's underwear without her knowledge.

He later drove to Great World City shopping centre in Kim Seng Road where, around 3pm, a supermarket security officer noticed Ng behaving suspiciously in the mall.

He noticed that Ng was holding his mobile phone with its camera facing upwards while squatting beside a woman who was engrossed in her shopping.

Ng then placed the device under her skirt for a few seconds before moving away, the court heard.

The 34-year-old security officer decided to follow Ng and spotted him performing a similar act on two other women.

He detained Ng and alerted the police.

Ng, who was unrepresented, told District Judge Kessler Soh that he was very remorseful.

In response to queries, ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said Ng is no longer with the company.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, Ng could have been jailed for up to a year and fined.