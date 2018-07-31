Taxi hits pedestrian after beating red light in Penang Road

Dashcam footage uploaded online showed the cabby running the red light before colliding with the pedestrian.

A woman was injured after she was hit by a taxi while crossing the road in Penang Road yesterday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian at Penang Road towards Somerset Road at 12.26pm.

The woman, a 35-year-old pedestrian, was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

In a dashcam video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Sense by user Alex Soo, a yellow taxi is seen exiting Fort Canning Tunnel and joining Penang Road.

At a pedestrian crossing near the Dhoby Ghaut Station bus stop, the taxi veers slightly to the right and drives between two lanes, before running the red light and colliding with a female pedestrian, who is running across the road in the rain with another man.

The woman is flung into the air by the impact, before landing on the road. The man is also seen kicking the taxi in anger immediately after the collision.

A passer-by and a passenger in the taxi are seen attending to the injured woman moments later.

The taxi belongs to transport company ComfortDelGro. Its spokesman, Ms Tammy Tan, said the company is investigating the case and will help the police in their investigations.

"We do not take reckless driving lightly and are deeply sorry that this has happened," she said. "Our priority is the well-being of the pedestrian and we have gotten in touch with her employer to render our assistance as best as we can."

She also clarified that the taxi driver did not drive off immediately after the accident.