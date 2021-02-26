Teacher among two community cases confirmed yesterday

A 27-year-old woman who works as a teacher at the Yishun branch of Berries World of Learning School, a Chinese-language enrichment centre, has tested positive for Covid-19.

She developed a runny nose on Feb 23 after work and went to a GP the next day where she was tested for the coronavirus, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

As a precautionary measure, the centre where she works will be closed until Feb 28 for cleaning and disinfection.

The woman's test came back positive on Feb 25 and she was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

She was one of two community cases confirmed by MOH yesterday, the other being a 33-year-old Malaysian man who works as at PSA Corp in the West Coast port area.

He was asymptomatic and was tested on Feb 21 as part of rostered routine testing, and was confirmed to have the infection on Feb 24.

He had received both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination, with his second dose on Feb 14.

"As it typically takes a few weeks for an individual to build up immunity after completing vaccination, he was likely to have been infected before he was conferred protection after vaccination," said MOH.

There were also eight imported cases confirmed yesterday for a total of 10, bringing Singapore's total case count up to 59,900.

The eight imported cases comprised of individuals arriving from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

National water agency PUB began vaccinating its staff yesterday, prioritising the engineers and technicians whose work requires them to frequent its water plants.

In a statement on its vaccine roll-out, PUB said more than 4,000 PUB workers and contractors in the water sector are to be vaccinated over the coming months. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

10 New cases

2 New cases in community

8 Imported cases

16 In hospital

24 Discharged

59770 Total recovered

59900 Total cases