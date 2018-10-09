Teacher jailed for abusing autistic pupil, 9

A relief teacher going through marital problems took them out on a nine-year-old autistic pupil, a court heard, by throwing a volleyball at his head and threatening to put him in a cage during a physical education (PE) class.

The 33-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, also locked the boy in an equipment room with the lights and fan switched off.

Yesterday, he was sentenced to three months' jail and fined $3,000 by a district judge, having previously pleaded guilty to one charge each of child abuse and wrongful confinement of the boy, now 10.

The first incident took place during a PE lesson on March 6 last year, when the boy - who also has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - had been pacing back and forth in front of his classmates while the teacher addressed the class. The man threw a volleyball at the boy's head three times in front of the class.

He later lifted the cover of a metal cage used to store equipment and threatened to put the boy inside it - even asking his classmates if they wanted to see him caged.

When the boy did not participate in a class activity, he grabbed the boy and took him to a PE equipment room, where he scolded him.

CONFINED

Two days later, in another lesson, the teacher locked him in the equipment room with the lights and fan switched off for around a minute and a half.

When recounting this incident to an Institute of Mental Health consultant later that year, the boy "was very angry, screamed and hyperventilated", according to court papers.

Five months after the incidents, the boy was still affected by them and dreamt that the man might act that way again. The boy's father reported the incidents to the police in April last year.

The school has since terminated the teacher's employment. He starts his jail term today. - CARA WONG