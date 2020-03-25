Teacher at PCF Sparkletots centre tests positive for Covid-19

There was a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the PCF Sparkletots centre at Block 126 Fengshan yesterday. The preschool will resume its programmes on April 8.

A teacher at a PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centre tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

The pre-school at Block 126 Fengshan was closed yesterday for thorough cleaning and disinfection of its premises as a precautionary measure.

Yesterday, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Health Ministry (MOH) said a few other staff members of the centre became unwell and are undergoing tests for Covid-19.

In light of that, the ECDA has ordered the temporary closure of the pre-school until April 7.

In addition, all the pre-school staff and children will be placed on a quarantine order, which will be issued by MOH.

According to an e-mail circular seen by The Straits Times, the Nursery 2 teacher was previously in school last Wednesday, and was well then.

She had been on leave from Wednesday to Friday, although she came in for a few hours on Wednesday afternoon to attend to some work that did not involve lessons with children.

She experienced the onset of symptoms on Friday, and went to see a doctor.

CLEARED

Ms Marini Khamis, senior director of PCF's pre-school management division, said the teacher had cleared the necessary health checks and temperature-taking before entering the centre.

She added: "Since January, PCF Sparkletots has been in strict compliance with the Covid-19 precautionary measures outlined by ECDA.

"We have aligned our measures with ECDA's directives and remain prepared to step up these measures as and when needed."

The measures include conducting health and temperature checks three times a day; regular cleaning and sanitising of frequently touched surfaces, toys and shared items; and practising good personal hygiene such as hand-washing.

"We have suspended all non-essential visits to our centres during this period to minimise the risk of community transmission.

"Large group activities and excursions have also been suspended to minimise exposure of children and staff to large crowds," said Ms Marini, adding that staff members at all its pre-schools are on the alert for Covid-19 symptoms.