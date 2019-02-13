Team Catering gets C hygiene grade after incident that left 179 ill

Team Catering's food hygiene grade has been downgraded to "C", the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a notice on its website on Monday.

The local caterer had provided buffet food to Raffles Institution (RI) students for a graduation event last year.

A total of 179 students had fallen ill from eating the food prepared on the caterer's premises at Shimei East Kitchen in Bedok North Street 5, NEA said.

This took place on Oct 19, days before many of the affected Year 6 students were due to take their A-level examinations.

Some students said they had diarrhoea, vomiting and abdominal pain within hours of eating the food.

One student was hospitalised but was later discharged.

The grade will be reviewed in 12 months and the agency said it will keep the caterer's premises under surveillance.

NEA said the public may view the revised hygiene grade of the caterer after 12 months on its website.