Teams from NYP, St Nicholas win big in N.E.mation!

Team Huat! 888 members (from left) Tan Hui Min Elysia, Heng Jo Yi, Felicia Mae Mina and Shara Tay Wan Jing reacting to their win.

An animation clip on how a group of people band together to save an elderly woman helped a group of four Nanyang Polytechnic students clinch first place in the N.E.mation! 2020 digital animation competition's youth category.

Titled See You Tomorrow, the winning clip from Huat! 888 showcases the importance of how everyone can play a part to help others in emergencies.

The theme for this year's competition is Together We Keep Singapore Strong, highlighting how the six pillars of defence - military, civil, economic, social, psychological and digital - are Singapore's responses to threats.

The winning team for the student category is the.tater.tots from CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, with their animation clip on digital defence.

More than 650 stories from over 250 teams were submitted for the competition, and the winning teams were determined through a combination of public votes and a judging panel comprising members from the government and community, and industry professionals. - ADELINE TAN