Tech twist to River Hongbao features virtual Chinese zodiac animals

Visitors to this year's River Hongbao can expect an interactive festival that celebrates tradition with technology.

For the first time since the annual festival's inception in 1987, the event will be transformed into a virtual playground from Jan 23 to 27, the first five of the 10-day River Hongbao (RHB) 2020.

Using their mobile devices, visitors can embark on a hunt to "catch" virtual Chinese zodiac animals at The Float @ Marina Bay in an augmented reality game called #HuntYourZodiac.

The game was developed by home-grown bank POSB - River Hongbao 2020's key sponsor - with Sqkii, creator of the popular cash hunt called Hunt the Mouse.

'IMMERSIVE'

"The first of its kind to be introduced at RHB, the game combines Chinese New Year traditions with technology to deliver a new immersive experience that families and friends of all ages can come together to enjoy," said Mr Jeremy Soo, managing director and head of Singapore consumer banking group at DBS Bank.

To play the game, visitors must log on to the game's web application via Facebook.

They can then roam the event grounds to hunt for the 12 virtual zodiac animals.

Players who find a zodiac animal that matches their own birth year can view predictions on their fortune for the year on their mobile devices.

Those who "catch" zodiac animals holding a hongbao or red packet can redeem cash prizes or gift vouchers on the spot via the DBS Paylah! app.

Prizes are limited to one a player for each day of gameplay.

As in previous years, River Hongbao 2020 will also feature the all-time favourite God of Fortune - this time in the form of Smiley the squirrel, POSB's mascot.

RHB 2020, which runs from Jan 23 to Feb 1, is organised by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations, Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Singapore Press Holdings, Singapore Tourism Board and People's Association.

The festival opens daily at 2pm and closes at 11pm.

Hours are extended till 1am on Jan 24, Chinese New Year's Eve. Admission is free. For more information, visit riverhongbao.sg