Technician who raped teen daughter twice gets 24 years' jail

A 50-year-old technician, who had a strained relationship with his wife, began sexually exploiting his daughter when she was 13.

She told her older brother about the inappropriate touching.

The boy, who was five years her senior, told her to resist the next time.

The man became bolder, and shortly after the girl turned 14, he raped her on two occasions.

Yesterday, the man, a permanent resident from China, was sentenced to 24 years' jail after he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape. He cannot be caned due to his age.

Another eight counts of molestation were taken into consideration.

The parties cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who is now 16.

The High Court heard that the man slept with his two children in the living room, while his wife slept in the master bedroom.

He harboured ill intentions on his daughter as a sexual outlet, said court documents.

Some time in January or February 2018, he molested her while she was using the computer to apply for travel documents.

The sexual advances became bolder.

On Sunday mornings, when she had to wake up early for art class while the other family members were asleep, he would demand that she lie on the bed beside him.

She usually complied and let him touch her as she was afraid of defying the man, who used to beat her.

Sometimes, when he made the demand on weekdays, she rejected him by saying that she was rushing for school.

He first raped her one Sunday morning in March 2018, and warned her as he drove her to her art class not to tell anyone about what he had done.

UNPROTECTED SEX

He raped her again in April 2018. This time, he had unprotected sex with her.

After driving her to her class, he rushed home to wash her stained panties.

He also became worried that she may have become pregnant and bought her a test kit. The result turned out to be negative.

In October 2018, the girl's teacher spoke to her after finding out that she wanted to run away from home.

She eventually revealed the sexual abuse, and the police were called.

After his arrest, the man told the police he did not bother to use a condom in the second incident as he found it "troublesome" to get one from the master bedroom. He also said he was aware of the girl's menstrual cycle.