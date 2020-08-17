Technician who boarded vessel among two new community cases

A technician who boarded a vessel that carried 10 earlier imported coronavirus cases was among the two new community cases reported yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The 47-year-old Malaysian work permit holder boarded the vessel on Aug 9 to carry out essential repair and maintenance work, a day after it arrived in Singapore from India for repair and refuelling.

After some of the vessel's crew were confirmed to have Covid-19, the technician was placed on quarantine and swabbed for Covid-19 even though he was asymptomatic, the ministry said.

He was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday.

The man is the second technician connected to the vessel to have tested positive for the virus.

A Filipino technician who holds a work pass had boarded the same vessel between Aug 8 and 12. He was one of the three new community cases reported on Saturday.

The other new community case reported yesterday was a 48-year-old Singaporean man who was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Meanwhile, a Singaporean, a work pass holder, three dependant's pass holders and a student's pass holder were among the six new imported cases.

The Singaporean, a 30-year-old man, had returned from Indonesia on Aug 4. The work permit holder, a 31-year-old Filipino woman who is employed in Singapore, returned from the Philippines also on Aug 4.

The three dependant's pass holders are a five-year-old girl and a 27-year-old woman, both Indian nationals who arrived from India on July 31, and a 34-year-old Filipino woman who arrived from the Philippines on Aug 4.

The student's pass holder is a 23-year-old Russian man who arrived from Russia on Aug 4.

The MOH said all of them had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of two cases a day in the past two weeks, said the MOH.

By the numbers

86

New cases

2

New cases in community

6

Imported cases

55,747

Total cases

27

Deaths

432

Discharged yesterday

51,938

Total recovered

82

Total in hospital