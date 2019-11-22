Teen admits having sex with minor at staircase landing

A 17-year-old pleaded guilty yesterday to having sex with a minor and for asking a child to perform an indecent act on him.

The teenager, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, met his first victim last year when she was 13 and he was 16.

They were in the same co-curricular activity in their secondary school.

In March 2018, they met at a staircase landing at a multi-storey carpark and started kissing.

Later, in June, they went to the same place and were talking when he suddenly removed his pants and underwear.

He then forcibly placed the victim's hand on his private parts, but became upset after she did not do anything.

He told her she had wasted his time and left, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Mansoor Amir.

The victim lodged a police report in March this year.

Sometime at the end of 2018, the second victim, then 13, heard about the accused from her friend, who said he was "hot" and "handsome".

The victim decided to find out for herself and followed the accused on Instagram, where they started chatting.

In February this year, they agreed to have lunch and hang out.

Prior to the meeting, he asked the victim if she wanted his "nudes", but the victim did not know what that was.

She thought he was referring to his face as she associated the word nude with a make-up brand.

PHOTOS

She was shocked when he sent her a picture of his private parts. But then sent him a photo of her bare chest after he asked her for it.

On the day of their meet-up, he led her to a staircase landing and asked her to perform a sex act on him.

She agreed.

They also had sex.

The victim told a senior student about the incident the next day and a teacher was informed.

A police report was lodged.

The court has ordered a probation report and the teenager is expected to be sentenced on Dec 19.

Three other charges will be taken into consideration during sentencing.