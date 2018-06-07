Teen arrested for allegedly offering Punggol resident money for sex

The teenager was arrested by police.

An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly approached a resident in Punggol for sexual services on Tuesday.

Police said they were alerted to a case of public nuisance in Sumang Lane at about 2.30pm.

According to the resident, who sent her account of the incident to citizen journalism website Stomp, she was at home with her two children on Monday when the teen showed up at her door.

He allegedly asked her a series of questions, including whether she wanted to earn extra money by providing sexual services.

The resident, who is identified only as Stella, said she asked the man to leave.

The next day, the man appeared at her home again at about 2.20pm, she told Stomp.

The woman notified her boyfriend, who then rushed to the flat to confront the man.

The man was then subdued by Stella's boyfriend and a construction worker who helped restrain the man with cable ties.

At about 2.40pm, police officers arrived at the block and arrested the man.

Police investigations are ongoing. - THE STRAITS TIMES