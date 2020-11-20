Teen attacker admits to biting police officer to escape custody

Slipping out of police handcuffs, the teenager who had been stopped after he and his cousin were found with drug-taking utensils, bit the police officer and tried to flee.

The 17-year-old bit the cop's arm and chest while struggling with him.

The officer was later diagnosed with a spinal cord injury and superficial bite wounds that required 30 days of hospitalisation leave.

Yesterday, the teen admitted to causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty and consuming methamphetamine.

He cannot be named as he is under 18.

In August, the police officer, who was a full-time national serviceman, was patrolling the Redhill area with his partner.

When they stepped into a lift on the seventh storey of a Housing Board block, the officers saw the teenager and his cousin in the lift.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Hsiao Tien said during the ride to the ground level, the pair appeared nervous and their eyes were bloodshot.

The teenager's cousin was also holding a small brown box in his hand.

The police officer's partner checked the box and found drug-taking utensils inside.

ARRESTED

The pair was arrested, and the officers escorted them out of the lift and instructed them to sit on the ground with their backs against the wall.

DPP Tan said while his cousin was being searched, the teenager tried to flee.

But the police officer managed to grab him and pinned him down on the ground.

A struggle ensued, and the teenager again tried to escape but the officer pulled him back down.

The youth managed to slip one of his hands out of the handcuffs and bit the cop on his left arm and chest.

He was eventually arrested when police backup arrived a few minutes later.

The officer sustained bites, abrasions, and also experienced numbness on the left side of his body and was taken to hospital.

There were no puncture wounds, but a medical report stated he had felt weaker in his left upper and lower limbs, with the absence of reflexes.

He was transferred to another hospital and was diagnosed with a spinal cord injury and superficial bite wounds.

He was given 30 days' hospitalisation leave and has recovered.

The court called for reports to assess the youth's suitability for reformative training and probation.