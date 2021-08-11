Teen charged with murder of schoolmate remanded for two more weeks

The 16-year-old student from River Valley High School was charged with committing the murder in a toilet at the school on July 19.

The 16-year-old student from River Valley High School charged with the murder of a schoolmate, 13, appeared in court again via video link yesterday.

The accused cannot be named as he is under 18 years of age.

The court ordered he be remanded for two more weeks at the Complex Medical Centre (CMC) at Changi Prison for psychiatric evaluation.

He was charged on July 20 with committing the murder in a toilet at the school between 11.16am and 11.44am the previous day.

The court was then told he had been assessed at the Institute of Mental Health in 2019 after attempting suicide. He has been in remand at the CMC since he was charged.

LAWYERS

Yesterday, he appeared on screen wearing a white T-shirt and a light blue mask.

His previous lawyer, Mr Peter Fernando, has been discharged, and the teen is now represented by lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Diana Ngiam.

The teen's parents and family members were present in the court gallery.

Mr Sunil asked the court to grant them five minutes to speak to their son to check on his well-being. But the prosecution objected, telling the court that the teen faces a capital charge and investigations are still ongoing.

District Judge Brenda Tan denied the request from the defence.

She said: "We understand the concerns of the parents but I think this is not the time yet for the parents to speak to him."

She said they may make arrangements at a later time when it was appropriate to do so.

Mr Sunil then said the parents would like to contact the psychiatrist doing the evaluation of their son to give further details with regard to their family history. The case has been adjourned to Aug 24.