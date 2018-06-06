Teen cyclist arrested after accident leaves woman on life support

Madam Violet Poh is on life support at Changi General Hospital.

Police have arrested a teenage cyclist suspected of riding into a pedestrian on the Tampines Park Connector on Sunday night, injuring her severely.

The 17-year-old was arrested for causing hurt by a negligent act, police said yesterday.

Madam Violet Poh, 60, is on life support at Changi General Hospital.

Her son, Mr Shawn Toh, said she was brisk-walking on the shared path for joggers and cyclists and had no identification on her.

Her family called the police when she failed to return after several hours and were directed to Changi General Hospital, where she had been taken after a passer-by found her unconscious.

Madam Poh suffered trauma to the back of her head and is believed to have been hit from behind.

Doctors told Mr Toh she was not likely to survive.

He has appealed for witnesses. - NG HUIWEN & JOSE HONG