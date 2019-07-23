Teen e-scooter rider convicted of hitting girl, 3, at Simei bus stop

Even though he saw that the bus stop was crowded at lunchtime, the student continued to ride his e-scooter and collided with a three-year-old girl.

Yesterday, Muhammad Lutfi Dzakir Abdul Rahman, 18, a student from the Institute of Technical Education, was convicted of causing hurt by a rash act.

At about 1pm on Aug 10, 2017, the victim, together with her older brother and maid, exited Eastpoint Mall and headed towards the bus stop just outside.

The children were running towards the bus stop.

Lutfi Dzakir, who was then 16, was riding his e-scooter at 17kmh to 19kmh near the bus stop and did not slow down even though he noticed the crowd.

As he approached the end of the bus stop, he noticed the children and tried to stop by using his left foot, but he still collided with the victim, knocking her to the ground.

He stopped and rendered assistance and also gave his particulars to the maid.

The maid took the child to Changi General Hospital, where she was found to have suffered a mild abrasion on her right knee and a superficial cut.

She was diagnosed with minor head and limb injuries and discharged on the same day.

Lutfi Dzakir had gone to the hospital to meet the child's mother and offered to defray the victim's medical expenses.

But his lawyer Stacey Lopez said the victim's family did not want to accept any compensation.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Colin Ng told the court this was because the child was covered by insurance.

District Judge May Mesenas called for a probation suitability report for Lutfi Dzakir. He is expected to be back in court on Aug 19 for sentencing.

Anyone who causes hurt by rash act can be jailed up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.