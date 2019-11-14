Teen E-scooter rider pleads guilty to causing hurt by rash act

A teenager who rode his e-scooter in the middle of the road and collided with a car was convicted yesterday of causing hurt by rash act.

Benjamin Neo Song Ya, 19, also admitted to a charge of riding the personal mobility device (PMD) illegally on the road, which was taken into consideration.

On June 12 last year, at 11.45pm, Neo was on his e-scooter in Bedok North Street 2 with his 17-year-old friend riding pillion. They were travelling behind a car as it approached the entrance of a carpark at Block 129 Bedok North Street 3.

The car slowed as it approached, and Neo assumed the car was about to make a turn into the carpark entrance.

Instead, the driver made an illegal U-turn, and Neo could not stop in time, claiming he had problems with the brake.

They collided, and Neo and his pillion fell off the PMD.

His friend suffered injuries on the knee, chest and forearm and was given three days' medical leave.

The impact of the collision also ripped the car's side mirror off and left a dent on a door.

The e-scooter sustained no damage, and Neo claimed he sold it after the incident.

The car driver was issued a stern warning for the illegal U-turn.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Jingxi said the prosecution did not object to a probation suitability report being called for Neo.

District Judge May Mesenas called for a report to assess Neo's suitability for probation.

He is out on bail of $10,000 and is expected to be back in court on Dec 11. For causing hurt by rash act, he can be jailed for up to a year, or fined up to $5,000, or both.