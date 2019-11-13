Teen e-scooter rider charged after crashing into woman in Teck Whye Lane

Speeding on his non-compliant e-scooter, the teenager did not slow down near a junction even though his view was obstructed.

By the time he saw the woman, it was too late, and he crashed into her.

Skye Lee Shi Jia, who was then 16, collided into the 55-year-old victim at a speed of about 20kmh, causing her to fall and knock her head.

Yesterday, he was convicted of one charge of causing hurt by negligent act, and a probation suitability report was called for.

The court heard that Lee, now 17, was working part-time as a pizza delivery man.

On May 23 last year at 6pm, he was riding along a footpath near Block 137 Teck Whye Lane, while the victim was walking on a nearby footpath.

The speed limit then was 15kmh for e-scooters, but he was travelling above the limit. His e-scooter also had a width of 74cm, exceeding the limit of 70cm.

He crashed into the victim at a junction, and she bled from the head. She was taken to hospital and found to have a laceration on her head that required three stitches.

Lee later made full restitution for her medical costs of about $490.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Foo Shi Hao asked the court to call for a probation suitability report for the teen.

In mitigation, Lee claimed the rules for personal mobility devices were not very clear at the time, and he tried disputing the width of his e-scooter. He also claimed the woman had dashed out suddenly and was running for the traffic light.

But District Judge Eddy Tham rubbished his claims, saying the teen would not have known she was running as his view was obstructed.

He also clarified with the prosecution that the width of the e-scooter was as measured by the Land Transport Authority.

Lee is currently out on bail of $10,000 and is expected to be back in court on Dec 10.