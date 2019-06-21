Teen gets nine stitches on face after being cut at Jewel’s mirror maze

The girl was referred to a hospital for treatment, where she received nine stitches.

A 14-year-old girl who was playing at the mirror maze attraction at Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport suffered a cut on her face that required nine stitches.

A Jewel spokesman confirmed the incident, which happened around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

"First aid was immediately administered by the attraction ranger on duty when the guest discovered the injury upon exiting the maze," said the spokesman.

The teenager's aunt, Ms Susan Goh, 45, posted a photo of her niece's wound on Facebook that evening.

Ms Goh, a property agent, told The Straits Times that her niece had been playing in the maze with five other children when the incident occurred.

The girl was not aware that she had suffered a cut until one of the other children she was playing with in the maze pointed it out to her.

Staff at the attraction took the teenager, who will turn 15 next month, to a clinic in Terminal 3. As the girl's wound required stitches, the doctor on duty referred her to a hospital for treatment.

Ms Goh said that she posted the photo on Facebook to warn others to be careful when visiting such attractions, especially since parent supervision is not mandatory.

The Jewel spokesman said: "We regret the guest's unfortunate experience and wish her a smooth recovery. We urge all guests to stay aware of their personal safety while having fun at the attractions."

Last Friday, a woman injured her hand after tripping on the Sky Nets attraction at Canopy Park.

In response to queries following that incident, a Jewel spokesman said the attractions at Canopy Park, which opened to the public on June 10, have undergone numerous safety tests before they were certified safe for operations.