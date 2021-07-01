Teen girl and friends robbed cabby, stole cigarettes from coffee shop

A teenage girl ganged up with three boys to beat up a taxi driver and rob him.

The 16-year-old also joined two of them in breaking into a coffee shop to steal cigarettes worth more than $600.

The teen, who cannot be named as she is under 18, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to one charge each of robbery with hurt and housebreaking to commit theft.

Another two charges of theft and one of falsely telling a police officer that someone had tried to rape her will be taken into consideration during sentencing.

The court heard that the teen met up with the boys, aged 12 to 15, on the evening of Oct 8 last year in Bukit Gombak.

The friends hatched a plan to take a taxi, run away without paying, and beat the driver up and rob him if he gave chase.

They first took a cab to a carpark and fled, but the cabby did not chase them.

They then reworked their plan. This time, they took another taxi to Sungei Tengah Road and alighted at about 11.30pm. The teen acted as a lookout as the boys opened the 63-year-old driver's door and asked him to step out.

He refused and the boys punched him in the face at least twice. They robbed him of $256 and fled, hiding at a nearby farm where they split the money.

The taxi driver was later found to have injuries to his face and amnesia.

Three days later, on the night of Oct 11, the teen met two of the boys again and they decided to break into a coffee shop in Choa Chu Kang. At about 1.45am on Oct 12, the trio broke in and stole more than 50 packs of cigarettes worth over $600.

SOBBING

Yesterday, the teen was seen hugging her mother and sobbing before entering the dock.

District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to determine the teen's suitability for reformative training and probation.

She will be remanded for a week. The judge told her this would show her the realities of prison and that it should serve as a wake-up call.

Of the three boys, one has been sentenced to probation, while the cases of the other two are still before the courts.

The teenage girl is expected back in court next Wednesday.

Those convicted of robbery with hurt may be jailed for up to 20 years and caned.