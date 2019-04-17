Teen given one year of probation for setting off fireworks with father

A 19-year-old was sentenced to a year of supervised probation for unlawfully setting off fireworks.

A Hariprasanth and his father, Alagappan Singaram, 54, had set off fireworks unlawfully at Bukit Batok West last November.

Alagappan, a cleaner, was fined $5,000.

The pair had gone to Johor Bahru last October to buy decorative and festive items for Deepavali. Both of them bought a box of fireworks from a vendor there and wanted to set them off in celebration of Deepavali.

They did not declare the fireworks they bought to Customs authorities when they returned to Singapore.

On Nov 6 last year, they set up the fireworks on an open patch beside the void deck of a block in Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

The fireworks shot to a height of nine to 10 storeys before exploding in mid-air and lasted for about two minutes. No injury or damage to property was caused.

A resident was watching television when he heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot coming from the direction of his kitchen.

He saw that fireworks were exploding outside and were very close to his kitchen window. He also saw some ash and debris on his window railing after the fireworks stopped. He then lodged a police report.

For discharging dangerous fireworks, one can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000 and jailed for up to two years for the first offence.