Teen given probation for indecent act with a child, sex with a minor

They were in the same co-curricular activity in school and met when he was 16 and she was 13.

He later forced his schoolmate to touch his private parts at a carpark staircase landing.

Months later, he had sex with a different 13-year-old girl at another staircase landing.

The youth, now 17, was yesterday given 21 months' split probation - four months of intensive probation and 17 months of supervised probation.

He must also perform 150 hours of community service and undergo psychological intervention to address his sexual offending behaviour.

Three other charges were taken into consideration.

The boy, who cannot be named to protect his victims' identities, kissed his first victim at a multi-storey carpark staircase landing a month after they met in February 2018 .

In June that year, they were talking at the same staircase when he suddenly removed his pants and underwear, and forcibly placed her hand on his private parts.

He left after being upset that she did not do anything.

At the end of 2018, a friend of the second victim told her the accused was "hot" and "handsome". When she followed him on Instagram, they started chatting and agreed to meet.

Before they met, he asked her if she wanted his "nudes". She agreed, assuming he was referring to his face as she associated the word "nude" with a make-up brand.

She was shocked when he sent her a picture of his private parts but later agreed to send him a blurred photo of her bare chest. When they met, he led her to a staircase landing where they had sex.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Angela Ang did not object to probation, noting the suitability report had found several protective factors for rehabilitation.

District Judge Seah Chi-Ling noted the teen had a good social circle, strong parental support and was constructively engaged in school and sports.

But he said the boy had offended repeatedly despite warnings and tried to justify his offences.

Urging him to attend the offender-specific programme under his probation, Judge Seah said: "Just because consent is given, it doesn't mean sexual acts with a minor is not illegal."

Before sentencing, the boy told the judge: "I hope you give me leniency so I can reform."