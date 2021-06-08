Teen got minor pregnant while under investigation for another act

A teenager was under investigation for sexually penetrating an underage girl when he had unprotected sex with another minor.

The second victim became pregnant but miscarried and was treated at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The 16-year-old Singaporean boy pleaded guilty in a district court yesterday to two counts of sexually penetrating a minor.

The boy cannot be named to protect his victims' identities. Details about where the offences took place were also redacted from court documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Charis Low told the court the boy was aware both victims were below 16 years old when he committed the offences.

The first victim, who was 14, went to a friend's home to spend the night in February last year and met the boy there.

She was resting on a bed when he approached her, unzipped her jeans and sexually penetrated her.

Court documents did not state how the offence came to light, but the boy was under investigation when he targeted a 15-year-old girl who was his girlfriend at the time.

The second victim had run away from home in October last year and sought shelter at the boy's home.

They were sleeping together on the same bed and had unprotected sex. The girl became pregnant.

Yesterday, District Judge May Mesenas called for reports to assess the boy's suitability for probation and reformative training.

Offenders sentenced to the latter will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that includes foot drills and counselling.

He will be sentenced on July 5.