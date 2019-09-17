Teen jailed seven years after raping and robbing prostitute

A teenager, who was 17 when he schemed with two friends to steal from prostitutes and then raped their final victim while he was alone with her, was sentenced to seven years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane yesterday.

Mendel See Li Quan, who is now 19, pleaded guilty to one charge each of raping and robbing the 53-year-old victim on Oct 2, 2017, and a third charge of stealing $670 from another victim in September 2017.

In sentencing, Justice Valerie Thean said the need for rehabilitation was displaced by the violence and brutality shown by See, who wielded a chopper against the victim.

See's lawyer, Mr Siraj Shaik Aziz, who was assigned under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme, had sought reformative training and said he was appealing against the sentence. Bail was doubled to $100,000 pending appeal.

The court heard that See, a Malaysian, got to know Singaporeans Benjamin Yong Dun Zheng and his girlfriend, Chow Chia Suan, both 23, in 2017.

The trio discussed ways to make money and See, a Singapore permanent resident, proposed stealing from prostitutes.

On Oct 1, 2017, See contacted the 53-year-old victim, a freelance sex worker, who then asked a Filipina to meet him at his Yishun condominium.

See became angry when the Filipina failed to turn up and decided to "take revenge" on the victim.

The next day, he contacted the victim, offering her $900 for her services. Arrangements were made for her to go to Yong's Yishun flat that night.

After she arrived, on Yong's signal, See and Chow banged on the main door. After entering the bedroom, the two pretended to be loan sharks and made a show of threatening Yong.

See then pulled the victim's bag away from her and pointed a chopper at her. Chow rifled through the bag and took two mobile phones and $100 in cash.

The victim told See she wanted to go home but he told her to take off her clothes. When she replied that there were many people about, See told Chow and Yong to go outside.

See then demanded sex while holding the chopper, and the victim did as she was told.

The couple did not know what he did in the room. The victim then left without her valuables and later called the police.

The trio spent the money on food, transport and games at an Internet gaming shop.

In January, Yong was sentenced to 31/2 years' jail and 12 strokes of the cane, while Chow was sentenced to four years' jail for their roles.