Teen met her friends and they rode their PMDs during circuit breaker

Instead of staying home during the circuit breaker, the teenager met with friends and they went for a ride on their personal mobility devices (PMDs).

The teen, who cannot be named as she was below 18 at the time, committed the offence four days after tighter measures were introduced to further reduce the transmission of Covid-19.

The public had been advised to stay home and avoid going out unnecessarily.

On April 25, the teenager, who is now 18, left her home at 1am and met up with friends at Marina Bay Sands, where they gathered to talk and smoke.

From there, the group rode their PMDs to Mount Faber, where they continued smoking and talking, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Eric Hu.

The group of more than seven PMD riders then rode down Mount Faber at 3.30am and were cruising along Lower Delta Road when police officers on patrol spotted them.

DISPERSED

When they instructed the group to stop, they dispersed and sped off.

But officers managed to detain one of the riders.

Another charge of meeting nine of her friends at a Housing Board void deck on April 22 was taken into consideration.

The judge called for a probation suitability report and the 18-year-old is expected to return to court for sentencing on Dec 28.