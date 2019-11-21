Teen nabbed after riding PMD on walkway roof

The video of the incident shows the teen riding on the roof of a sheltered walkway.

A teen who was caught on video riding a personal mobility device (PMD) on the roof of a sheltered walkway has been arrested.

In a release yesterday, police said they received a report on Tuesday and arrested the 19-year-old on the same day for committing a rash act.

Investigations revealed the incident happened on Monday along Lompang Road in Bukit Panjang.

The suspect's identity was established through ground inquiries and with the aid of police cameras.

A 28-second video of the incident went viral after being shared widely on social media. It showed the teen riding on the roof and at one point dismounting and pushing the device before riding again.

E-scooters were banned from footpaths from Nov 5, in a move that has drawn both criticism and praise from members of the public.

Offenders can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to $2,000, or both.

There is currently an advisory period till the year end, during which errant users are given warnings. More than 760 warnings have been issued as of Nov 10.

Following the ban, several PMD users have attempted to find ways to circumvent it, taking videos of their attempts and sharing them on social media. These include riding on kerbs, drain covers and grass patches.

But the authorities have issued statements reminding people that all these acts are illegal.

Anyone convicted of a rash act that endangers the life or personal safety of others can be jailed for up to six months, or fined up to $2,500, or both. - DAVID SUN