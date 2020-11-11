Teen nabbed for impersonating enforcement officer in Jurong East

A teenager, 19, has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a safe distancing enforcement officer (EO) to cheat others. Two other men, aged 20 and 35, are assisting in police investigations.

On Oct 17, the police received a report that three men were believed to have impersonated EOs in the vicinity of Westgate shopping mall in Jurong. Investigations revealed that the three men had claimed to be from an organisation named "SG United".

The police said following ground inquiries and follow-up investigations, officers from the Clementi Police Division had confirmed that the trio were not hired by any government agencies and not authorised to perform safe distancing enforcement duties. Investigations against all three are ongoing.

Cheating by impersonation carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or both.

The police reminded the public that EOs and ambassadors can be identified by their respective safe distancing enforcement officer and ambassador passes, or the SG Clean ambassador pass when performing safe distancing duties. EOs may also wear a red armband.

Besides the police, EOs are the only authorised people who can take enforcement action by issuing composition fines for breaches of safe distancing and safe management measures.

Notices for fines will be issued to offenders in hard copy, either on-site or through the mail. The police added that the public will never be asked to make payment in cash on the spot, or to provide bank account details or one-time passwords to make payment.

The public should be wary when such requests are made by individuals who claim to be EOs, said the police.