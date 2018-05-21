Teen nabbed over trespassing with airsoft gun

The teenager is believed to have scaled the metal fence to enter the house.

A 14-year-old was arrested after he carried an airsoft gun and trespassed into a private residence in East Coast on Saturday.

Police said they were alerted to a case of house trespass at Lorong L Telok Kurau at around 7pm.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested in relation to the case, said the police spokesman.

The teenager is believed to have climbed over a metal fence and entered the private residence, reported Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News yesterday.

According to an eyewitness, the teen was seen carrying a gun, to the horror of three people who were at the scene.

It turned out that the "gun" was an airsoft gun, which is regulated under the Arms and Explosives Act.

An authorised licence is required to possess such guns.

Any person found guilty of having in his possession or under his control any such guns without a licence may be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to three years.

The Straits Times understands that about 20 police officers were deployed to the scene, where the youth was subsequently found and arrested.

Police investigations are ongoing.

- CHARMAINE NG