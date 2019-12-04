Teen offered sister BTS merchandise to perform sex act on him

The teenager wanted his younger sister to perform a sex act on him and offered her merchandise from Korean boy band BTS in return.

Yesterday, the 18-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his then 12-year-old sister, was convicted of two charges of molesting his underage sister and one charge of sexual exploitation of a child.

The court heard that the youth first molested his sister sometime in January.

That evening, the girl had gone to his room to ask about homework matters when he suddenly molested her for about five seconds with a rubbing motion over her shorts on his bed.

The victim ran out of the room.

Sometime in February, after they had moved to a new home, he molested her again. They were arguing about what to watch in the living room when the youth suddenly picked his sister up in his arms and laid her on his bed in their shared bedroom.

With his arms still under her, he molested her on the chest area and she yelled at him to get out of the room, which he did.

POLICE REPORT

On April 15 at about 6pm, the girl came home to find the door of their bedroom closed. When she opened the door after knocking, she found the youth who had been performing a sex act on himself. She then closed the door and went to the living room.

Her brother came out and asked her to perform a sex act on him, offering to buy her BTS merchandise in return. The girl refused and made a police report on April 24.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ryan Lim told the court that the girl was a vulnerable victim as she was only 12 at the time. He said the prosecution would not object to the calling for both probation and reformative training suitability reports for the accused.

In response, the accused asked the court if he could be allowed to leave the country for a holiday to Bali next week. But District Judge Seah Chi-Ling said that was not a good enough reason to not place him in remand for the sake of procuring the reports.

The district judge called for both probation and reformative training suitability reports. The accused was remanded and is expected to be back in court on Dec 10.