Teen PMD rider branded 'crazy' for clocking 86kmh on road

A teenage e-scooter rider who was caught speeding down Lim Chu Kang Road at 86kmh with his girlfriend riding pillion was "crazy" and endangered the lives of himself and others.

Reacting to the case involving Kelvin Tan Chye Heng, 17, who was yesterday given 12 months' probation, Mr Denis Koh, a former Active Mobility Advisory Panel member and chairman of the personal mobility device (PMD) enthusiast group Big Wheel Scooters Singapore, said the teen showed a lack of social responsibility.

"That guy is crazy. He endangered his and his pillion's lives, not forgetting the danger he posed to the general public," Mr Koh told The New Paper. "Was the device designed and engineered to go at that speed in the first place? Irresponsible users always think about how fast they can go but never how fast they can stop."

Tan pleaded guilty last month to one charge each of riding a PMD on the road and committing a rash act endangering human life or the safety of others.

On March 4, 2018, at 12.50am, a Traffic Police officer on patrol on his motorcycle saw Tan speeding down the three-lane Lim Chu Kang Road, leading a group of e-scooter riders on the leftmost lane in the direction of Neo Tiew Road. Tan's 15-year-old girlfriend was riding pillion, seated in front of him on the PMD.

Using a speedometer, the officer found that Tan was travelling at 86kmh. He gave chase and managed to pull Tan over.

Besides the 12 months' probation, District Judge Eddy Tham ordered Tan to perform 40 hours of community service. Tan's father is also bonded for $5,000 during the probation period to ensure his son's good behaviour.

For riding on the road, Tan could have been fined up to $2,000, jailed for up to three months, or both.

For committing a rash act endangering human life or the safety of others, he could have been fined up to $2,500, or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Only bicycles and power-assisted bicycles (PABs) are allowed on roads, and helmets are mandatory. Under the Active Mobility Act which took effect from May 2018, PMDs cannot go faster than 25kmh.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: KOK YUFENG